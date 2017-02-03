× A Greek box office sensatoin leaps into Chicago movie theaters

After setting a new box office record in Greece as one of the country’s highest grossing films, “Worlds Apart,” is now showing in Chicago! WGN’s Andrea Darlas sits down with writer/director/actor Christopher Papakaliatis, to talk about the movie’s three love stories, one of its stars, Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons, and what Papakaliatis wants audiences to take away from the film! “Worlds Apart” made its American debut in New York last month and will be in Chicago at the AMC River East 21 Chicago through February.