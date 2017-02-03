× 35 years ago TODAY was a very special day for Blackhawk great, and Bill’s best friend, Grant Mulvey!

Bill and Wendy are joined by the great Grant Mulvey! 35 years ago today, Grant scored 5 goals and 2 assists in one game against the St. Louis Blues, which is still a team record! He tells Bill and Wendy all about that special day.

