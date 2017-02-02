× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/2/17: Home Sales, Congressman Quigley & Niche Marketing

Dennis Rodkin (Real Estate Reporter at Crains Chicago) gave us good news that Chicagoans are finally making money when they sell their house, but Michael Jordan has had a tough time selling his home when it was listed for $30 million. Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management) reminded us about the blessing/curse of living longer, Congressman Mike Quigley checked in with Steve from the house floor in Washington to chat about the US immigration changes, and Ilyce Glink (financial expert) taught Steve about making big money from small markets (niche marketing).