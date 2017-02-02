× Watch out for new scams including restaurant.com

With a new year comes new scams and 2017 is no different! The latest scam targeting consumers includes the popular dining site, restaurant.com. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down with the President and CEO of Chicago’s Better Business Bureau to talk about the new scam targeting diners and restaurant owners! They also talk about phone scams (“can you hear me now?”) and gym membership scams that promise to have you bikini-ready by summer, but your wallet will be feeling lighter, too! It’s all part of our monthly podcast with the BBB to help keep consumers safe!