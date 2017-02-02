× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: ‘La La Land’ is facing some backlash

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the backlash toward ‘La La Land’, the upcoming academy awards, ‘Groundhog Day’, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The Comedian’, and ‘The Space Between Us’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.