× The Opening Bell 2/2/17: Financial & Social Media Angst

On the February 2nd, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve noted that there have been many companies this week reporting earnings and many beating expectations. Many universities were not one of those institutions that were in the green, and that’s where this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader stepped in. Doug Myers (SVP and Private Banking Regional Manager) detailed these findings along with avoiding financial stresses. Dr. John Izzo touched on the social angst that many feel these days by answering a vital question, “how do we use social media to make us happier?”