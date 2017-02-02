× The Carry Out 2-2-17: “There’s nothing worse than having a great photo sharing app only to see pictures of people deleting Uber”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Cleveland pastor who spoke up at the Trump administration’s Black History Month breakfast overstating his relationship with Chicago gang “thugs,” an illegal Iran missile launch drawing the ire of President Trump, the CEO of Uber stepping down from a business advisory committee with the Trump administration, New York City bodega’s closing in protest of Trump’s travel ban, Chipotle profits tumbling 95%, a study saying camping outdoors can help you sleep better, the Blackhawks facing off against Arizona, the Bulls beating Oklahoma City on the road, ESPN reporting that the Bears are interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, the Chicago Sky officially trading Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics, the Cubs packing up for Spring Training and Facebook conjuring up a new holiday called “Friends Day.”

