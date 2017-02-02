× How honest are Chicagoans? Bag bax at self-checkout will test honor system

LINCOLN SQUARE — Fellow Chicagoans, your honesty is on the line.

The city’s new 7-cent tax on checkout bags — plastic and paper — is now in effect. Either BYO tote, or cashiers will ring up the fee on every bag you carry home.

But what happens when the customer is the cashier?

Self-checkout lanes, found across the city at retailers from Home Depot to Wal-Mart, will test consumers’ willingness to tax themselves.

