Highlights: Blackhawks at Arizona – 2/2/17

Posted 10:55 PM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34PM, February 2, 2017
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes – February 2, 2017

Boxscore | Recap