Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson smiles during an NCAA college football news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game the night before. Watson was the offensive player of the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 26: Draft right way for Bears to rebuild…but make a free agent splash too!
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis believe that Ryan Pace must fight the urge to reach for a quarterback and stay disciplined in his plans to build through the draft and acquire play-makers. However, a splash must be made in free agency.