× TV Critic Dan Fienberg: 24, Mary Tyler Moore and Craving Bill Paxton

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss the new version of 24 debuting after the Super Bowl, the passing of TV icon Mary Tyler Moore and what to watch if you are craving some Bill Paxton.

Other items discussed include the SAG awards, the One Day At A Time reboot, Santa Clarita Diet, The Good Place, Paterson, APB and Powerless.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)