FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. Peterson, convicted of killing his third wife and suspected in his fourth wife's disappearance, was charged in February with soliciting an unidentified person to find someone he could pay to kill Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow who helped put him in prison. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Chicago Tribune reporter Kate Thayer: Drew Peterson’s son believes he ‘probably’ killed both wives
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Tribune reporter Kate Thayer and our own Ryan Burrow. They talk about a recent interview Kate did with Stephen Peterson where he said he thinks that his father, Drew Peterson, ‘probably’ killed both Kathleen Savio and Stacy Peterson.
