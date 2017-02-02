× Chicago Tribune reporter Kate Thayer: Drew Peterson’s son believes he ‘probably’ killed both wives

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Tribune reporter Kate Thayer and our own Ryan Burrow. They talk about a recent interview Kate did with Stephen Peterson where he said he thinks that his father, Drew Peterson, ‘probably’ killed both Kathleen Savio and Stacy Peterson.

