Central Division forward Jonathan Toews, left, of the Chicago Blackhawks, is greeted by members of the NHL 100 All-Stars prior to an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Blackhawks Crazy: 100 Greatest Players List…NHL get it right?
In Episode 13 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen, Scott King, and special guest Jimmy Greenfield get you caught up on everything Hawks as they try to put a halt to their 3-game losing streak tonight in Arizona. Plus, the guys break down the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players list…did the league get it right?