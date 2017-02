× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-02-17

Today’s guests include actor D.B. Sweeney, Patrick McDonald, Ryan Burrow, and Kate Thayer. Bill and Wendy talk movies and acting, Drew Peterson, Wendy’s jury duty, JUG detentions, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.