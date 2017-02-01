× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/1/17: The Economics Behind the NFL, Ohare, & Public Trust

The economy continues to move as our own financial expert, Terry Savage, joined Steve to break down the Federal Reserve’s two day meeting, the power of the dollar, and the taxes NFL players will have to pay after playing in the super bowl. Frank Sennett (Crains Chicago) told us about the opportunity Ohare has to become an even bigger and more competitive airport, and other major Crains Stories of the day, and Richard Edelman (CEO of Edelman – Global Communications Marketing Firm) told Steve about the dire trust situation the public is facing with global leaders.