Top Five@5 (2/1/17): Nickelback has new music, Jon Stewart is back, and more…

Posted 6:59 PM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11AM, February 2, 2017
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Ryan Peak, Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair (back) and Mike Kroeger from the band Nickelback performs at iHeartRadio Theater on November 18, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 2nd, 2017:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel rebukes White House claims he refused federal help to combat gun violence, President Trump blames the media for lying about a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being removed from the Oval Office, two political pundits digress into a conversation about what it means to be a Chicagoan, Nickelback is back with new music, and Jon Stewart returns to late night television to rip President Trump.

