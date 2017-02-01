Top Five@5 (2/1/17): Nickelback has new music, Jon Stewart is back, and more…
Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 2nd, 2017:
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel rebukes White House claims he refused federal help to combat gun violence, President Trump blames the media for lying about a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being removed from the Oval Office, two political pundits digress into a conversation about what it means to be a Chicagoan, Nickelback is back with new music, and Jon Stewart returns to late night television to rip President Trump.
