Todd Dulaney and Sarah Jansen: The Grammy's are right around the corner

Bill and Dane are joined in the studio by gospel singer Todd Delaney, and Executive Director of the Chicago chapter of the Grammy Awards, Sarah Jansen. They talk about how important the Grammy Awards are, Todd’s quick rise to the top in the gospel scene, and much more.

