× The Opening Bell 2/1/17: Could The Fed Stir Up a New Political Party?

One month down in 2017, and Steve kicked February off by taking a look at the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike with Bankrate.com’s Greg McBride. Today is the first of the two day meeting for the body to decide how to approach the rest of the year. Steve checked in with Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist at The Economist, David Rennie, to discuss something called, “The Herbal Tea Party”, which could be the next political movement.