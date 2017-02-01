× The Download’s Swap Meet: It’s Chicago’s “Antiques Roadshow”

It’s Wednesday night so that means it’s time for you to tell us about your cool junk! Greg Flamm is here for another edition of The Swap Meet! Do you have a piece of memorabilia that you think might be worth some money? If so, Greg will tell you if you have something valuable on your hands! Or, do you have a precious item that is dear to your heart that you just want to brag about? We want to hear about those things, too! It’s a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio