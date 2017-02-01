Scott talks to CEO and Founder Eddie Lou about Shiftgig which hooks you up with thousands of available shifts at some of the largest sports stadiums, coolest concert halls, and hottest venues in town.
Shiftgig: Find a shift. Fill a shift.
