× Roeper Reviews: Robert DeNiro’s “The Comedian”

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his review of the new Robert DeNiro film, The Comedian.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3289764/3289764_2017-02-01-194004.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​