Patti Vasquez Full Show (Jan 30th) | Baconfest, Patti Explores Woodstock, IL, Brian Althimer, Comedian Adam Burke and Music from The Kickback!

On a jam packed Pretty Late! Patti welcomes in the brains behind Chicago’s Baconfest – Seth Zurer and pulls back the curtain of Woodstock, IL on our new segment – Postcards from Home! [To get your town featured on this segment, simply email or comment below]

We also welcome Comedian Adam Burke, WGN’s own Brian Althimer and LIVE music from Chicago’s own – The Kickback! Finally we close with the legendary, George Takei who will be performing live at the Chicago Theater this weekend. Whew! Told you it was jam packed!