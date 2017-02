× Four of the Three Musketeers: The Marx Brothers on Stage

Years before they became movie stars the Marx brothers honed their crafts at vaudeville theaters including a few here in Illinois. Learn more when Nick Digilio visits with Robert S. Bader, author of “Four of the Three Musketeers: The Marx Brothers on Stage.”

