Farkus: St. Pat’s, Finding New Music and Playing The Metro This Friday

You have to love a band who gets their name from a character in “A Christmas Story”… Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Farkus!

In this conversation, they discuss going to school together at Saint Pat’s, introducing each other to new music (including bands Nick D recommended) and their gig this Friday at Metro.

