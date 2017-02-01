× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough talk President Trump, protests, and flying first class

Brian talks about President Trump’s recent executive orders regarding immigration, how they affect the country, and why “red vs. blue” is an outdated concept that has no place in the United States in 2017.



Cody offers some perspective from his recent international travels about how “the billionaire class” talks about global issues beyond partisan quibbling, and he and Brian try to reach a consensus on how the average citizen should participate in today’s political environment in a productive and an effective manner (regardless of one’s specific political affiliation).

Cody also recounts his experience flying first class internationally, sharing all of the swag he scored from the airline with Brian, and talks about his favorite part of his most recent European adventure. Brian then explains why he was out past 4 a.m. in a story that you won’t want to miss!

