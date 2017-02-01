× Bob Baer breaks down why Iran has been put “on notice” by the White House

Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film Syriana, Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why U.S. Special Forces were in Yemen, what escalating military fighting in Ukraine means for the U.S., and why Iran has been put “on notice” by President Trump’s administration.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3289738/3289738_2017-02-01-192338.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

