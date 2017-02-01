Bob Baer breaks down why Iran has been put “on notice” by the White House

Posted 6:27 PM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30AM, February 2, 2017
Night falls at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Night falls at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film Syriana, Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why U.S. Special Forces were in Yemen, what escalating military fighting in Ukraine means for the U.S., and why Iran has been put “on notice” by President Trump’s administration.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​