Kelsey's bar at 2265 N. Lincoln Ave. is a home for Atlanta sports fans while The Hidden Shamrock in Lincoln Park is a place for Patriots fans to gather. (Kelsey's and The Hidden Shamrock / via DNAinfo)
Blocks apart in Chicago, Atlanta and New England bars ready for Super Bowl
Kelsey's bar at 2265 N. Lincoln Ave. is a home for Atlanta sports fans while The Hidden Shamrock in Lincoln Park is a place for Patriots fans to gather. (Kelsey's and The Hidden Shamrock / via DNAinfo)
LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park is ground zero for bars with a working interest in Super Bowl LI.
The Hidden Shamrock and Tripoli Tap are both lined up behind the New England Patriots, while Kelsey’s is the city’s only Atlanta Falcons bar, according to teambarfinder.com.