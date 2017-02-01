× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-01-17

With Wendy off for the day for jury duty, Dane Neal fills in as co-host with Bill. Guests include Todd Dulaney, Sarah Jansen, Marissa Amoni, and Jennifer Rauch. Bill and Dane talk politics, music, Wayne’s World, a male version of Hooters, Dane’s new weekend show, and more.

