× Aurora is celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘Wayne’s World’!

Marissa Amoni is the publisher, editor, and writer at Downtown Auroran Magazine. She is also an Event organizer and Local promoter. Jennifer Rauch is the celebration co-founder and owner of If These Walls Could Talk, an art gallery and framing shop in downtown Aurora. They join Bill and Dane in the studio to talk about Aurora’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic film!

