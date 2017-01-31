× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/31/17: Pharmaceuticals, Gender Studies, and Workplace Wellness

A lot to catch up on with CNBC’s, Jon Najarian, who is back from The World Economic Forum and Steve asked about The Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow, and the pharmaceutical meeting with President Trump at The White House. Andrew Herman from DNA Info shared his latest “Openings & Closings” like the Andersonville Cryotherapy Center, WGN Plus’s Suzanne Muchin shared a very important gender study, and Cathy Kenworthy (CEO of Interactive Health) discussed with Steve how workplace wellness can be a huge benefit for companies.