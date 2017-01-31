× What are the challenges of doing a comedy show during a Donald Trump presidency?

The Second City’s Shantira Jackson and Sayjal Joshi join Justin to talk about their careers, how they ended up working in Chicago, what they knew about The Second City before they came here, the similarities between journalism and doing comedy on stage, the discipline required to put on a comedy show, doing a comedy show in the current political climate and the current shows they are performing in, “The Winner…of Our Disconnect” and “Fantastic Super Great Nation Numero Uno.”

