A catalytic converter is seen at Industrial Metal Recycling, Friday, Jan. 26, 2007, in Oakland, Maine. Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)
Watch out for catalytic converter thieves on the South Side, police warn
BRIDGEPORT — Deering District detectives have issued a community alert warning locals about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the neighborhood this month.
Criminals are after the precious metals inside catalytic converters, which contain platinum, palladium and rhodium, among other materials. A trip to a scrap yard with a stolen catalytic converter can put $100-$150 in a thief’s pocket.