Watch out for catalytic converter thieves on the South Side, police warn

BRIDGEPORT — Deering District detectives have issued a community alert warning locals about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the neighborhood this month.

Criminals are after the precious metals inside catalytic converters, which contain platinum, palladium and rhodium, among other materials. A trip to a scrap yard with a stolen catalytic converter can put $100-$150 in a thief’s pocket.

