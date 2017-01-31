× The Opening Bell 1/31/17: The Many Faces of Media

War is one of the worst things humans can experience, but much of the world wouldn’t know this without the people who document it. John Garofolo is the author of “Dickey Chapelle Under Fire” and he told Steve about the importance of the first American female war correspondent and what it’s like today. Steve then shifted his sights to the recent news of corporations making statements after President Trump’s travel ban and Edelman’s Global Chair of Crisis & Risk Practice, Harlan Loeb, talked with Steve about the conversations many are having in the board room this week.