× The Carry Out 1-30-17: “President Trump has moved on from the travel ban and has left the rest of us to argue on Facebook”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the administration commenting on President Trump’s travel ban, President Trump announcing his nominee for the Supreme Court tomorrow night, protesters swarming airports to protest the administration’s travel ban, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announcing he will host refugees at his house, a robot barista being introduced at a San Francisco coffee shop, the Northwestern basketball team beating Indiana, the Bulls beating the 76ers and the St. Louis Cardinals getting punished for hacking the Houston Astros.

