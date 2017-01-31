× ‘The Bodyguard’ dazzles Broadway in Chicago audiences!

Do you want to dance with SOMEBODY WHO LOVES YOU?? How about with someone who will ALWAYS LOVE YOU?? Then head on out to the Oriental Theatre to see “THE BODYGUARD” for two weeks only. Based on the novel and the award-winning movie (think Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner!), the stage production features TV star Judson Mills as Frank Farmer and R & B star Deborah Cox as Rachel Marron. It’s a love story that lasts through the ages and features some of the best music you’ll ever snap your fingers and tap your toes to!! WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down with Mills to talk about his versatile career in TV, soap operas & theatre and about growing up in “the wild” (according to his kids!). THE BODYGUARD is a MUST see at the Oriental Theatre through February 12th!