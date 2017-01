× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.31.16: You’re fired!

Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler from Superior Donuts, set in Chicago, joined us in-studio. Judd is the most vibrant 80 plus year-old we’ve ever met! He says the secret to his youth is running in place. Dean Richards checks in with a little entertainment and Pat Brady weighed in on Trump’s latest moves. We talked about our past favorite Super Bowl commercials and met an awesome Kid of the Week.