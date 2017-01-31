FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, actor George Takei attends the premiere of "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" in Los Angeles, Calif. Takei is donating a trove of art and artifacts from his life and career to the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. The museum announced the gift Wednesday, Sept. 28, and said the collection will be featured in an exhibition,“New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei” opening March 12. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)
Star Trek’s George Takei on Trump’s Immigration Policies and More [Live at the Chicago Theater]
Patti Vasquez chats with George Takei about his historic career as well as President Trump’s new executive orders. He shares stories of being an immigrant himself and memories of Chicago.