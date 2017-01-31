WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Judge Neil Gorsuch delivers brief remarks after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court with his wife Marie Louise Gorshuch during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Political analyst Chris Robling on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court: “I think this is a brilliant choice and he will be confirmed”
It’s a special edition of Touché Tuesday! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy join Justin to break down the decision by President Trump to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
