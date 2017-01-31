× Political analyst Chris Robling on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court: “I think this is a brilliant choice and he will be confirmed”

It’s a special edition of Touché Tuesday! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy join Justin to break down the decision by President Trump to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio