Former Chicago Bulls great Craig Hodges reflects on his career as an NBA freedom fighter

Former Chicago Bulls great Craig Hodges joins Justin and The Download’s sports historian Jack Silverstein to discuss his new memoir, “Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter.” Craig talks about growing up in the Chicago area, when he knew that he could play basketball, the impact that Tex Winter had on his career, what he learned from being a part of other organizations, playing for the Bulls and winning championships, what brought those championship teams together, his relationships with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Phil Jackson, what he thinks of the current Chicago Bulls organization and how he used his platform as an NBA player to talk about the political issues of the time.

