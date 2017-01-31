× Are President Trump’s actions a sign of incompetence?

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top political stories of the week including Donald Trump’s immigration ban, the protests over the ban at airports across the country, President Trump putting Steve Bannon on the National Security Council, the expected announcement of Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court and if President Trump is incompetent or just being malevolent.

