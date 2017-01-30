× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/30/17: Startup & Tech Communities Depend on Immigrants

Another big news weekend with the new White House Administration making impact with President Trump’s latest executive order regarding immigration and business regulations. Jim Dallke (Associate Editor at Chicago Inno) and Karis Hustad (Reporter at Chicago Inno) to talk about the major changes these executive orders could result for the local and national workforce. Steve also touched based with Jack Wuest (Executive Director at the Alternative Schools Network) who commissioned an important report about youth jobs in Chicago.