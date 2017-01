× WGN Radio Theatre #150: The Halls of Ivy, Broadway is My Beat, Inner Sanctum Mysteries

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 29, 2017.Tonight, we present “The Halls of Ivy: The Scofield Prize,” with Ronald Colman (04-28-50), “Broadway is My Beat: Helen Carrol Case,” with Larry Thor (10-13-50) and “Inner Sanctum Mysteries: The Shadow of Death” (10-02-45).