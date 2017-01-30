× Top Five@5 (1/30/17): Snoop Dogg swears, Tom Brady cheers, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, January 20th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defends the roll-out of the president’s executive action on immigration, Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t a fan of President Trump’s immigration policy, Tom Brady pumps up his fans before leaving for the Super Bowl, things get political at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, and Snoop Dogg unleashes the uncensored version of The Next Episode at the NHL All-Star Game.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3287494/3287494_2017-01-30-213934.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

