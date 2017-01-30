Top Five@5 (1/30/17): Snoop Dogg swears, Tom Brady cheers, and more…

Posted 6:03 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, January 31, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs prior to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Monday, January 20th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defends the roll-out of the president’s executive action on immigration, Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t a fan of President Trump’s immigration policy, Tom Brady pumps up his fans before leaving for the Super Bowl, things get political at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, and Snoop Dogg unleashes the uncensored version of The Next Episode at the NHL All-Star Game.

