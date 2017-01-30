× The Opening Bell 1/30/17: Rethinking Education and Management

On the January 30th, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, we continue to see more executive orders signed by President Trump, the latest being a temporary ban on immigrants. In addition to the major impact President Trump has had with his administration so far, Steve discussed the focus STEM education has had on today’s schooling.Kelley Williams (CEO of Paige & Paxton) joined Steve as the week’s CEO spotlight. Steve also talked with author and management expert, Leslie Kaminoff about the way management styles have changed and how to adapt to change in “The Great Management Reset“.