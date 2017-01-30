× The Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Gold, A Dog’s Purpose, Resident Evil, The Salesman

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including Gold, A Dog’s Purpose, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Salesman, Toni Erdmann and Midsummer in Newtown.

Plus Erik analyzes the box office and gives one last wrap-up of the movies he saw at the Sundance Film Festival.

