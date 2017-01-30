× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Amy Blagojevich pens a harsh letter to President Obama

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Amy Blagojevich’s letter to President Obama, the public’s reaction to it, how President Trump plays into it, and more.

