The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-30-17

We are starting off the week with another incredible show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy debate President Trump’s immigration ban, former Chicago Bulls great Craig Hodges chats about his new memoir, “Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter,” The Second City’s Shantira Jackson and Sayjal Joshi talk about performing comedy in the current political climate and we end the show in Studio 435 with some exemplary music from Lawrence Peters and The Golden Horse Ranch Band!

