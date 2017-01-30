× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/30/17): An Illinois Dem who stood up to the Kahn of Madiganistan, the story of a missing gold clock, and Kasso narrows his search for a lunch guest

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 49 (01/30/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Will “Old School” Lee to discuss all the problems in the world, beginning with what the heck is going on with the Chicago Bulls? After it’s decided that the Bulls might be the least of Chicago’s sports problems, the debate turns to former President Obama’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, how the Obama administration’s position on Title IX compares to President Trump’s stance on sanctuary cities, and the details for Kasso’s first ever “Take a Liberal to Lunch Day” being to take shape. Also, Illinois State Representative Scott Drury joins the conversation to talk about the backlash following his choice not to vote for Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House (which includes being passed over for leadership roles and missing out on a gold clock) and how it’s hurting his ability to serve the “purple” 58th district of Illinois.

