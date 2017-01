× Steve Cochran Full Show: Standing up for what’s right!

It was the opposite of a quiet Monday. We talked to the Mayor Emanuel, Senator Dick Durbin, former state comptroller Leslie Munger, Trayvon Martin’s parents (Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin), Dr. Kevin Most, Mika Stambaugh, Becky Carroll, and Dean Richards. Steve Dale ended the show by bringing in an AWESOME dog named Zeus! We hope Zeus gets adopted today so we can keep The Steve Cochran Show adoption streak alive!