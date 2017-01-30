× Police turn to tech to fight crime in Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods

ENGLEWOOD — The neighborhoods that make up the Harrison and Englewood police districts on Chicago’s West and South sides are home to about 5 percent of the city’s population — but nearly a quarter of all crimes in Chicago take place there, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday.

To fight that crime — which has soared in the last year — Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said officers assigned to patrol those neighborhoods will be the first in the city to use technology designed to prevent gun violence from happening — and to lock up criminals fast.

“This will allow officers to focus on the right people at the right time,” Johnson said, before falling ill at the end of the news conference.